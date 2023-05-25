Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Ola Oyetayo, CEO and co-founder of Verto

Focus on building the right relationships and always follow through on commitments

25 May 2023 - 05:00
Ola Oyetayo. Picture: Supplied

What’s your top tip for doing a deal? 

Understand what your advantage is and focus on making it a win for both parties. 

What was your first job? 

I was in mobile phone telesales. 

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it? 

£500. It was spent on clothes and shoes. 

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out? 

Focus on building the right relationships and always follow through on your commitments. 

If you could fix one thing in South Africa, what would it be? 

The energy crisis, which is one of the biggest challenges facing SMEs. 

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know? 

I make my best decisions in real time. 

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made? 

I started buying bitcoin in 2013 from an exchange but gave up when it became too onerous to complete the registration process. 

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck? 

I take calculated risks: I followed Warren Buffett’s trade in Apple a few years ago. It turned out to be a great investment. 

What’s the best book you’ve read in the past six months and why did you like it? 

The Power Law by Sebastian Mallaby. It’s about the origins of the Venture Capital industry and gives great insight into the space.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far? 

It’s tough to change someone’s mindset. 

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them? 

Being a parent is the most important job you can have. 

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be? 

Yes, back when I was in banking I wanted to be an entrepreneur but thankfully at the moment I am doing my life’s work, helping businesses in emerging markets make seamless cross-border payments. 

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do tomorrow? 

I would prioritise strengthening international relations to better position the country for economic opportunities and promote co-operation, exchange and cultural development.

BACKSTORY: Anton Fester of Sedna

The FM talks to Anton Fester, director of Sedna Industrial IT Solutions
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Greg Maslov of Sapro

The FM talks to Greg Maslov, co-CEO of Sapro
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Richard Gray of Harcourts South Africa

The FM talks to Richard Gray, CEO of Harcourts South Africa
3 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.