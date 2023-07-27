BACKSTORY: Assupol CEO Bridget Mokwena-Halala

Clearly define your objectives and what you hope to achieve through the deal. This will help you stay focused and make informed decisions throughout the negotiation process.
What was your first job?
My career started off serving as the area head of human resources in the South African Police Service. I would constantly turn to Assupol for staff members and in 1995 this relationship was formalised as I was appointed as part-time adviser.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had emphasised the importance of building strong relationships and networking. The power of connections and collaborations cannot be underestimated.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The education system. Investing in quality education for all would not only empower individuals but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of our nation.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an amazing cook.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Underestimating the importance of the risk of association. Do thorough research and analysis before making any business relationship decisions.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in people who are passionate, skilled and aligned with our company’s vision has proved to be invaluable in driving growth and innovation.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari. It offers a thought-provoking perspective on the history and future of our species, challenging conventional wisdom and stimulating intellectual curiosity.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
It would be to embrace failure as a valuable learning opportunity. It’s through setbacks and challenges that we grow the most, and it’s important to have the resilience to bounce back and keep pushing forward.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Focus on education reform. Enhance the curriculum to meet the demands of the future job market, and invest in teacher training and development. Additionally, I would prioritise initiatives to improve access to digital education resources.
BACKSTORY: Assupol CEO Bridget Mokwena-Halala
The FM speaks to Bridget Mokwena-Halala, group CEO of Assupol Holdings
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Clearly define your objectives and what you hope to achieve through the deal. This will help you stay focused and make informed decisions throughout the negotiation process.
What was your first job?
My career started off serving as the area head of human resources in the South African Police Service. I would constantly turn to Assupol for staff members and in 1995 this relationship was formalised as I was appointed as part-time adviser.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had emphasised the importance of building strong relationships and networking. The power of connections and collaborations cannot be underestimated.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The education system. Investing in quality education for all would not only empower individuals but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of our nation.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an amazing cook.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Underestimating the importance of the risk of association. Do thorough research and analysis before making any business relationship decisions.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Investing in people who are passionate, skilled and aligned with our company’s vision has proved to be invaluable in driving growth and innovation.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari. It offers a thought-provoking perspective on the history and future of our species, challenging conventional wisdom and stimulating intellectual curiosity.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
It would be to embrace failure as a valuable learning opportunity. It’s through setbacks and challenges that we grow the most, and it’s important to have the resilience to bounce back and keep pushing forward.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Focus on education reform. Enhance the curriculum to meet the demands of the future job market, and invest in teacher training and development. Additionally, I would prioritise initiatives to improve access to digital education resources.
ALSO READ:
BACKSTORY: Kalim Rajab, Helen Suzman foundation chair
BACKSTORY: Chris Norton of Veeam Software
BACKSTORY: Thamsanqa Tembani of Isuzu South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Richard Rivett-Carnac of SAB
BACKSTORY: Saul Kornik, CEO of Healthforce and Kena Health
BACKSTORY: Hloni Mokoena of Malan Scholes Attorneys
BACKSTORY: Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Insurance
BACKSTORY: MJ Davis of FNB Retail Loans
BACKSTORY: Ola Oyetayo, CEO and co-founder of Verto
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.