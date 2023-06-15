BACKSTORY: Hloni Mokoena of Malan Scholes Attorneys

A reader got into a debt hole during Covid. Some dedicated saving later and they’ve got the cash to pay it off in full — but at the expense of their bond
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Lost in jungles and on mountains, they had parents who showed them how to survive
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Listen to your client.
What was your first job?
I was a candidate attorney at a medium-sized law firm in Joburg.
How much was your first pay cheque and how did you spend it?
It was a very long time ago, so I can’t remember the exact figure. I still lived with my parents, so a sizeable portion went to them; the rest I blew on clothes and fun times.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Things never get easier; you just get better at handling challenges.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Crime. It is a real shame that as South Africans we don’t feel safe in our own country.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am absolutely obsessed with football.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not investing early enough.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I have ever made is the time and money I have spent on my own growth and education
The time and money I spent on my own growth and education.
What’s the best book you’ve read this year and why did you like it?
The Strange Alchemy of Life and Law by Albie Sachs. It provides a unique insider’s perspective on modern South Africa, and a rare glimpse into the working of a judicial mind.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
To be at peace with the things you cannot control.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Work hard, play hard.”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Just be yourself, always.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
The education system.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Hloni Mokoena of Malan Scholes Attorneys
The FM speaks to Hloni Mokoena, director of litigation at Malan Scholes Attorneys
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Listen to your client.
What was your first job?
I was a candidate attorney at a medium-sized law firm in Joburg.
How much was your first pay cheque and how did you spend it?
It was a very long time ago, so I can’t remember the exact figure. I still lived with my parents, so a sizeable portion went to them; the rest I blew on clothes and fun times.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Things never get easier; you just get better at handling challenges.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Crime. It is a real shame that as South Africans we don’t feel safe in our own country.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am absolutely obsessed with football.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not investing early enough.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The time and money I spent on my own growth and education.
What’s the best book you’ve read this year and why did you like it?
The Strange Alchemy of Life and Law by Albie Sachs. It provides a unique insider’s perspective on modern South Africa, and a rare glimpse into the working of a judicial mind.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
To be at peace with the things you cannot control.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Work hard, play hard.”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Just be yourself, always.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
The education system.
BACKSTORY: Ola Oyetayo, CEO and co-founder of Verto
BACKSTORY: Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Insurance
BACKSTORY: MJ Davis of FNB Retail Loans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Anton Fester of Sedna
BACKSTORY: Greg Maslov of Sapro
BACKSTORY: Richard Gray of Harcourts South Africa
BACKSTORY: Lerato Songelwa of Hill+Knowlton Strategies South Africa
BACKSTORY: Emmanuel Ngulube of E&T Minerals
BACKSTORY: Mariska Oosthuizen of Sanlam
BACKSTORY: Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.