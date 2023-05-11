BACKSTORY: Greg Maslov of Sapro

Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Around the time Phumeza Tisile was receiving treatment for XDR-TB, the cure rate for patients with that form of the disease was 15%
In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In leveraging their outsize influence the small guys ...
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
The most important factor is building trust with your client. This means being transparent, honest and reliable.
What was your first job?
I was an audit clerk at PwC.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R3,000 after tax, and because I was fortunate to be living at home with my parents at the time, I spent my full first year’s salary plus a good portion of my childhood savings on a trip to Croatia. I didn’t expect to spend nearly all that money, so let’s say I came home with priceless memories and a good lesson on budgeting.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Have courage and don’t be afraid to make mistakes (refer to the “first pay cheque” story).
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Introduce innovative ways to upskill and mentor underserved communities.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m still the same weight as I was when I was in matric.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Being fearful of investing at a young age. The sooner you begin to invest, the sooner you’ll get the benefits of compounding returns. But make sure you make the time to educate yourself: investing is not the same as gambling, so don’t get confused between the two.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I’ve made was in my own knowledge and personal growth. Books have had a profound impact on my life and career, because you can get proximity to the great minds, thinkers, leaders and investors of the modern age.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Book of Joy, by Douglas Abrams, which captures a week-long narrative between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The book is a powerful and inspiring exploration of the nature of true joy and how to cultivate it in our lives, even in the midst of adversity and suffering.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Today’s society is trained to be very internally or self-focused; “What’s in it for me?”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Even if someone says “No”, toughen up and find a way.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would dedicate my energy, with the help of business and private sectors, to improving education. We need to deploy significant funding to schools and universities, develop large-scale mentorship and apprentice programmes, and link BEE scores to the education and fostering of children by business.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Greg Maslov of Sapro
The FM talks to Greg Maslov, co-CEO of Sapro
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
The most important factor is building trust with your client. This means being transparent, honest and reliable.
What was your first job?
I was an audit clerk at PwC.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R3,000 after tax, and because I was fortunate to be living at home with my parents at the time, I spent my full first year’s salary plus a good portion of my childhood savings on a trip to Croatia. I didn’t expect to spend nearly all that money, so let’s say I came home with priceless memories and a good lesson on budgeting.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Have courage and don’t be afraid to make mistakes (refer to the “first pay cheque” story).
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Introduce innovative ways to upskill and mentor underserved communities.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m still the same weight as I was when I was in matric.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Being fearful of investing at a young age. The sooner you begin to invest, the sooner you’ll get the benefits of compounding returns. But make sure you make the time to educate yourself: investing is not the same as gambling, so don’t get confused between the two.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I’ve made was in my own knowledge and personal growth. Books have had a profound impact on my life and career, because you can get proximity to the great minds, thinkers, leaders and investors of the modern age.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Book of Joy, by Douglas Abrams, which captures a week-long narrative between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The book is a powerful and inspiring exploration of the nature of true joy and how to cultivate it in our lives, even in the midst of adversity and suffering.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Today’s society is trained to be very internally or self-focused; “What’s in it for me?”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Even if someone says “No”, toughen up and find a way.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would dedicate my energy, with the help of business and private sectors, to improving education. We need to deploy significant funding to schools and universities, develop large-scale mentorship and apprentice programmes, and link BEE scores to the education and fostering of children by business.
BACKSTORY: Richard Gray of Harcourts South Africa
BACKSTORY: Lerato Songelwa of Hill+Knowlton Strategies South Africa
BACKSTORY: Mariska Oosthuizen of Sanlam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive
BACKSTORY: Shahied Daniels of the South African Institute of Professional ...
BACKSTORY: Astrino Nicoloudakis of Acsion
BACKSTORY: Deepa Vallabh of Hogan Lovells
BACKSTORY: John Reade of the World Gold Council
BACKSTORY: Banking CEO Pravesh Sunker
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.