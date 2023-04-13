BACKSTORY: Mariska Oosthuizen of Sanlam

Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Know when to walk away.
What was your first job?
I was always drawn to the creative economy, so after finishing my law degree I started working as a personal assistant to the financial manager in a tiny advertising agency in Durban as a way to get in.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
Honestly, I can’t remember, but if I knew then what I know now I would have invested at least 15% and let the eighth wonder of the world, compound interest, do the rest.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Speak less. Listen more.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Inequality. It is the one thing I would fix in the world as I truly believe it is one of the greatest hindrances to progress — globally, and especially in South Africa.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I absolutely love interior decorating and considered it as a career in my early career days.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not investing early enough.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Any experience is worth the investment as it enriches you as a person.
What’s the best book you’ve read this year and why did you like it?
The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams. It’s a thought-provoking novel about the power of words and those who control the narrative.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
The best way to win over your greatest critic is to “kill them with kindness”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You might not fulfil your childhood dream of becoming South Africa’s next great actress, but you’ll have your fair share of TV and radio interviews encouraging and assisting South Africans to live their lives with financial confidence.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
Every so often I dream of writing the next great South African novel.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Ensure every child in South Africa has access to quality education; they are our hope for the future.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Mariska Oosthuizen of Sanlam
The FM chats to Mariska Oosthuizen, chief marketing officer at Sanlam
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Know when to walk away.
What was your first job?
I was always drawn to the creative economy, so after finishing my law degree I started working as a personal assistant to the financial manager in a tiny advertising agency in Durban as a way to get in.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
Honestly, I can’t remember, but if I knew then what I know now I would have invested at least 15% and let the eighth wonder of the world, compound interest, do the rest.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Speak less. Listen more.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Inequality. It is the one thing I would fix in the world as I truly believe it is one of the greatest hindrances to progress — globally, and especially in South Africa.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I absolutely love interior decorating and considered it as a career in my early career days.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Not investing early enough.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Any experience is worth the investment as it enriches you as a person.
What’s the best book you’ve read this year and why did you like it?
The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams. It’s a thought-provoking novel about the power of words and those who control the narrative.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
The best way to win over your greatest critic is to “kill them with kindness”.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You might not fulfil your childhood dream of becoming South Africa’s next great actress, but you’ll have your fair share of TV and radio interviews encouraging and assisting South Africans to live their lives with financial confidence.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
Every so often I dream of writing the next great South African novel.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Ensure every child in South Africa has access to quality education; they are our hope for the future.
BACKSTORY: Shahied Daniels of the South African Institute of Professional Accountants
BACKSTORY: Astrino Nicoloudakis of Acsion
BACKSTORY: Deepa Vallabh of Hogan Lovells
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: Deepa Vallabh of Hogan Lovells
BACKSTORY: John Reade of the World Gold Council
BACKSTORY: Banking CEO Pravesh Sunker
BACKSTORY: Louise Oertel of Alleyroads
BACKSTORY: Tobie van Heerden of 10X Investments
BACKSTORY: Rentia van Tonder of Standard Bank
BACKSTORY: Brian McKechnie, heritage architect and property investor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.