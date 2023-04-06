BACKSTORY: Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive

The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Provide opportunities for growth that are compelling from both a commercial and social standpoint.
What was your first job?
I worked as an HR clerk at Plascon in 1995.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I made R4,500 at the time, and my first purchase was a sound system.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had explained the value of compound interest and the importance of establishing long-term strategic alliances to me when I was just starting out.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The biggest socioeconomic issue in South Africa, particularly for young people, is unemployment. Because of this, Idea Hive has a programme called Hive Nation that focuses on youth unemployment: it’s a platform that gives opportunities to unemployed creative graduates to get exposure and experience in their respective fields of study.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
My love of learning about national anthems and their meanings.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in time-share.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Self-development, in the sense that it led me to choose to continue my education and pursue a degree in executive development in digital transformation.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Having no money, and the fortitude to get back.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Patience. Perseverance. Resilience.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
No — I absolutely love advertising; for me it marries individual cogitation and radical collaboration. It’s art.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Crime, energy and youth employment. Young people in South Africa are on par with, and sometimes considerably ahead of, their peers around the world. Tackling unemployment will translate to a reduction in crime.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive
The FM chats to Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Provide opportunities for growth that are compelling from both a commercial and social standpoint.
What was your first job?
I worked as an HR clerk at Plascon in 1995.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I made R4,500 at the time, and my first purchase was a sound system.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had explained the value of compound interest and the importance of establishing long-term strategic alliances to me when I was just starting out.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The biggest socioeconomic issue in South Africa, particularly for young people, is unemployment. Because of this, Idea Hive has a programme called Hive Nation that focuses on youth unemployment: it’s a platform that gives opportunities to unemployed creative graduates to get exposure and experience in their respective fields of study.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
My love of learning about national anthems and their meanings.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in time-share.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
Self-development, in the sense that it led me to choose to continue my education and pursue a degree in executive development in digital transformation.
What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
Having no money, and the fortitude to get back.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Patience. Perseverance. Resilience.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?
No — I absolutely love advertising; for me it marries individual cogitation and radical collaboration. It’s art.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Crime, energy and youth employment. Young people in South Africa are on par with, and sometimes considerably ahead of, their peers around the world. Tackling unemployment will translate to a reduction in crime.
BACKSTORY: Astrino Nicoloudakis of Acsion
BACKSTORY: Deepa Vallabh of Hogan Lovells
BACKSTORY: John Reade of the World Gold Council
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BACKSTORY: John Reade of the World Gold Council
BACKSTORY: Banking CEO Pravesh Sunker
BACKSTORY: Louise Oertel of Alleyroads
BACKSTORY: Tobie van Heerden of 10X Investments
BACKSTORY: Rentia van Tonder of Standard Bank
BACKSTORY: Brian McKechnie, heritage architect and property investor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.