BACKSTORY: Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive

The FM chats to Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive

06 April 2023 - 05:00
Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive. Picture: Supplied
Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of Idea Hive. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal? 

Provide opportunities for growth that are compelling from both a commercial and social standpoint. 

What was your first job?

I worked as an HR clerk at Plascon in 1995. 

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I made R4,500 at the time, and my first purchase was a sound system. 

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

I wish someone had explained the value of compound interest and the importance of establishing long-term strategic alliances to me when I was just starting out. 

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be? 

The biggest socioeconomic issue in South Africa, particularly for young people, is unemployment. Because of this, Idea Hive has a programme called Hive Nation that focuses on youth unemployment: it’s a platform that gives opportunities to unemployed creative graduates to get exposure and experience in their respective fields of study.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

My love of learning about national anthems and their meanings.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Investing in time-share. 

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck? 

Self-development, in the sense that it led me to choose to continue my education and pursue a degree in executive development in digital transformation.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

Having no money, and the fortitude to get back.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

Patience. Perseverance. Resilience. 

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?

No — I absolutely love advertising; for me it marries individual cogitation and radical collaboration. It’s art. 

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Crime, energy and youth employment. Young people in South Africa are on par with, and sometimes considerably ahead of, their peers around the world. Tackling unemployment will translate to a reduction in crime.  

Money & Investing / Backstory

