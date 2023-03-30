BACKSTORY: Shahied Daniels of the South African Institute of Professional Accountants

A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Cross the t’s, dot the i’s and fully understand any legalese. Ensure that it is ethically sound.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a student, working in retail stores over the weekends and vacations. After my studies, I couldn’t find employment in my field of study so worked in the construction industry as a labourer.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R650 per month. My father passed away during my matric year and as soon as I started working I began supporting my unemployed mother and my three siblings who were still at school.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
To continue with my studies and development after graduation, since it was difficult to return to formal learning after a few years of not studying. Often we think that once we’ve secured that initial degree, our learning is finished, which is far from the truth. Also, be wary of only focusing on developing technical skills, at the expense of your emotional intelligence.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
There is no one thing to fix; our country has been “band-aided” for far too long. However, I would get rid of corruption in all sectors and redirect state funds to where it should have been focused in the first place — health care, crime prevention, poverty alleviation and reducing unemployment.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an enthusiastic education, sport and life coach and mentor. My passion for people colours both my personal and professional world.
What’s the worst investment mistake you've made?
Like many, I was drawn to the exciting and innovative world of cryptocurrency. I invested in a reputable global cryptocurrency mining company that unfortunately went bust.
What’s the best book you’ve read in the past six months and why did you like it?
The Holy Book — Al-Quran — is one I read consistently as my faith is a core part of who I am.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
To be more discerning in the individuals I choose to trust. As an open and honest person, I pride myself on giving people the benefit of the doubt. This can, however, be taken advantage of.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
My dashing good looks — just joking. Perfectionism. It’s often expected of leaders and the anxiety this causes can be debilitating. As a business leader, one should rather strive for consistency, integrity and having a growth mindset.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
I was a sick child and suffered from chronic asthma. This experience sparked an interest in the medical field, and I’ve yearned to be a doctor since my school days. However, I began to fall in love with accounting, business economics, and more commerce-related subjects — and I haven’t looked back since.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
If I were to be in his position tomorrow, I would prioritise tough policy decisions and strengthen due process and law and order. Once our leaders focus on public — not party — interests, this country will be catapulted onto a new trajectory.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BACKSTORY: Shahied Daniels of the South African Institute of Professional Accountants
The FM speaks to Shahied Daniels, CEO of the South African Institute of Professional Accountants
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Cross the t’s, dot the i’s and fully understand any legalese. Ensure that it is ethically sound.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a student, working in retail stores over the weekends and vacations. After my studies, I couldn’t find employment in my field of study so worked in the construction industry as a labourer.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R650 per month. My father passed away during my matric year and as soon as I started working I began supporting my unemployed mother and my three siblings who were still at school.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
To continue with my studies and development after graduation, since it was difficult to return to formal learning after a few years of not studying. Often we think that once we’ve secured that initial degree, our learning is finished, which is far from the truth. Also, be wary of only focusing on developing technical skills, at the expense of your emotional intelligence.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
There is no one thing to fix; our country has been “band-aided” for far too long. However, I would get rid of corruption in all sectors and redirect state funds to where it should have been focused in the first place — health care, crime prevention, poverty alleviation and reducing unemployment.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an enthusiastic education, sport and life coach and mentor. My passion for people colours both my personal and professional world.
What’s the worst investment mistake you've made?
Like many, I was drawn to the exciting and innovative world of cryptocurrency. I invested in a reputable global cryptocurrency mining company that unfortunately went bust.
What’s the best book you’ve read in the past six months and why did you like it?
The Holy Book — Al-Quran — is one I read consistently as my faith is a core part of who I am.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
To be more discerning in the individuals I choose to trust. As an open and honest person, I pride myself on giving people the benefit of the doubt. This can, however, be taken advantage of.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
My dashing good looks — just joking. Perfectionism. It’s often expected of leaders and the anxiety this causes can be debilitating. As a business leader, one should rather strive for consistency, integrity and having a growth mindset.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
I was a sick child and suffered from chronic asthma. This experience sparked an interest in the medical field, and I’ve yearned to be a doctor since my school days. However, I began to fall in love with accounting, business economics, and more commerce-related subjects — and I haven’t looked back since.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
If I were to be in his position tomorrow, I would prioritise tough policy decisions and strengthen due process and law and order. Once our leaders focus on public — not party — interests, this country will be catapulted onto a new trajectory.
BACKSTORY: Astrino Nicoloudakis of Acsion
BACKSTORY: Deepa Vallabh of Hogan Lovells
BACKSTORY: John Reade of the World Gold Council
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.