BACKSTORY: Rentia van Tonder of Standard Bank

Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
Mining & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says it’s all good, but mine bosses don’t agree
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Ensure that you deal with credible parties who’ve done detailed feasibility studies. I always remind myself “No deal is better than a bad deal”...
The FM speaks to Rentia van Tonder, head of power, corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank
