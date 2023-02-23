BACKSTORY: Louise Oertel of Alleyroads

Yes, it may entail some difficult changes, but the financial advantages of a one-car family can be profound
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Always look ahead and try to prepare for what is coming in the next phase of the deal.
What was your first job?
I was a waitress during my first two years at university.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was about R800 in bits and pieces, and I spent it on clothes in that same way.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Be brave, trust yourself and find good supporters and promoters of your career and nurture them.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The distrust between the public and private sector. We need to effectively coexist.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
In the right crowd I am an extrovert.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Emotionally buying a property in completely the wrong area to be considered an investment property.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made, and how much of it was due to luck?
The risk I took at the start of my career, stepping out of the traditional job trajectory of a chartered accountant to join a highly entrepreneurial small family office. I would say that the right timing played a part, as did knowing the right people — which was primarily due to the relationships I had built over time. So part timing, part luck and having solid relationships, which required foresight.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Nothing is permanent and where you find yourself is your own choice, regardless of your circumstances.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Humility at the expense of yourself. You have a role to play and that role carries importance, along with the ability to make a positive contribution.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
That at the age of 35 you would be able to partially design your life the way you choose, and not be limited by societal norms or circumstances.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Find the right partners to trust in the private sector and be decisive about those partnerships, now.
BACKSTORY: Louise Oertel of Alleyroads
The FM speaks to Louise Oertel, commercial director at Alleyroads
