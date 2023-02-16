Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Tobie van Heerden of 10X Investments

The FM speaks to Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10X Investments

BL Premium
16 February 2023 - 05:00

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be honest. Dishonesty or lack of disclosure tends to backfire very badly at some point during the transaction...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.