Spur is eyeing growth opportunities, and has acquired the majority stake in Doppio Zero. This comes as the JSE-listed restaurant group looks to expand its daytime dinning offering. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Val Nichas to unpack the merits of the deal.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Spur acquires 60% stake in Doppio Zero
Business Day TV speaks to Spur CEO Val Nichas
Spur is eyeing growth opportunities, and has acquired the majority stake in Doppio Zero. This comes as the JSE-listed restaurant group looks to expand its daytime dinning offering. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Val Nichas to unpack the merits of the deal.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The revitalisation of Rosebank
FREE TO READ | Franchising may hold key to revitalising economy
Grífols family cedes control of blood empire amid financial struggles
Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan over governance failures
Greg Bortz to take over as Grand Parade CEO from May
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Spur buys 60% stake in Doppio Zero
Avatar eyes advertising top spot with potential 99c acquisition
Greg Bortz to take over as Grand Parade CEO from May
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.