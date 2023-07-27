Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Spur acquires 60% stake in Doppio Zero

Business Day TV speaks to Spur CEO Val Nichas

27 July 2023 - 20:19
Spur is eyeing growth opportunities, and has acquired the majority stake in Doppio Zero. This comes as the JSE-listed restaurant group looks to expand its daytime dinning offering. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Val Nichas to unpack the merits of the deal.

