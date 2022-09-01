Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
Despite no signs of the Russia-Ukraine war abating, and a fully fledged energy crisis, it appears the investment case for Eastern Europe real estate remains intact.
Nepi Rockcastle (NRP) and MAS Real Estate, two of the JSE’s prominent players in the region, have released impressive results for their respective June reporting periods in the past week. Both are cash-flush and have resumed double-digit growth in dividend payouts...
OFFSHORE PROPERTY
Nepi Rockcastle vs MAS Real Estate
Against all odds, Eastern Europe is still an attractive bet for SA income chasers looking for euro-based returns
