Money & Investing

OFFSHORE PROPERTY

Nepi Rockcastle vs MAS Real Estate

Against all odds, Eastern Europe is still an attractive bet for SA income chasers looking for euro-based returns

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Despite no signs of the Russia-Ukraine war abating, and a fully fledged  energy crisis, it appears the investment case for Eastern Europe real estate remains intact.

Nepi Rockcastle (NRP) and MAS Real Estate, two of the JSE’s  prominent players in the region, have released impressive results for their respective June reporting periods in the past week. Both are cash-flush and have resumed double-digit growth in dividend payouts...

