Reit IPOs — the new tax game?
Property is bucking the delistings trend, but that may have more to do with tax benefits than a sector rebound
20 January 2022 - 05:00
A slew of general equity companies delisted from the JSE last year — or are looking to do so in future — seemingly due to ongoing pressure on share prices, a limited ability to raise further capital and high costs to remain listed.
But one sector is bucking the trend: real estate...
