Fleeing the Eastern Reits
Investors spooked by war in Ukraine may find solace in Western European-focused property stocks, like Lighthouse
31 March 2022 - 05:00
Investors spooked by events in Eastern Europe should take a fresh look at Lighthouse Properties, which has made impressive headway to bulk up its Western European assets.
This month the company announced its entry into Spain where it has splurged €162.5m to buy the 62,000m² Centro Comercial Torrecárdenas mall in the coastal city of Almeria...
