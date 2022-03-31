Money & Investing Fleeing the Eastern Reits Investors spooked by war in Ukraine may find solace in Western European-focused property stocks, like Lighthouse B L Premium

Investors spooked by events in Eastern Europe should take a fresh look at Lighthouse Properties, which has made impressive headway to bulk up its Western European assets.

This month the company announced its entry into Spain where it has splurged €162.5m to buy the 62,000m² Centro Comercial Torrecárdenas mall in the coastal city of Almeria...