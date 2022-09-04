×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths and Primark settle trademark dispute

BL Premium
04 September 2022 - 18:53 Katharine Child

Truworths and UK clothing retailer Primark have settled a long-running dispute about the ownership of the brand name “Primark” in a confidential agreement that will see Truworths rebrand its 11 Primark stores.

The spat began in 2013 when Truworths tried to register the Primark trademark and failed because it was already in use by the UK retailer, which has more than 400 stores in the EU, Britain and US. Primark’s trademark is protected in 69 countries, but SA law allows third parties to cancel trademarks that have not been in use for five years or more...

