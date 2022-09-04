Truworths and Primark settle trademark dispute

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Some patients told to wait four-and-a-half years for operations as the number waiting for procedures jumps from 7,288 to 11,194
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The measure is aimed at avoiding technical defaults at some companies as soon as Monday
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Truworths and UK clothing retailer Primark have settled a long-running dispute about the ownership of the brand name “Primark” in a confidential agreement that will see Truworths rebrand its 11 Primark stores.
The spat began in 2013 when Truworths tried to register the Primark trademark and failed because it was already in use by the UK retailer, which has more than 400 stores in the EU, Britain and US. Primark’s trademark is protected in 69 countries, but SA law allows third parties to cancel trademarks that have not been in use for five years or more...
