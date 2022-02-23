Blue Label bets on buy-now-pay-later model for growth
System guarantees full payment to merchants and allows customers to pay a small amount upfront
Blue Label Telecoms is joining a growing list of companies betting on the buy-now-pay-later business model for future earnings.
The model, which is offered by a number of online payments companies such as Payflex and PayJustNow, guarantees full payment to the merchant, and allows customers to buy goods, paying a small amount upfront and the balance over time, usually a matter of weeks.
The model has been going for about eight years in places such as the UK and Australia, where it has more than 8-million users. Prosus, through its fintech unit PayU, has also invested in the business model, particularly in India.
Proponents say the service is one of the factors helping to increase adoption of e-commerce by fearful consumers.
In the case of Blue Label, which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing, the company aims to extend small loans for airtime and electricity to consumers, by offering the service to the lower end of the market, based on consumer behaviour.
Airtime advance has become a popular service in SA. If someone runs out, mobile operators can offer amounts of R5, R10 or R20 that are automatically recovered when the next purchase is made.
“Mobile operators have been offering advances on airtime for some time now. We’ll be the first to make it available for electricity,” Brett Levy, co-CEO of Blue Label, told Business Day on Wednesday.
Blue Label has so far piloted the offering and is looking to bring it to the market in the coming months.
Mark Levy, the company’s other boss, said their differentiation is data profiles that Blue Label is able to develop through its analytics unit. By allowing people without cash to buy airtime or electricity for small amounts, the company can build credit scorecards for those who would otherwise not have access to normal lending.
“We’re targeting those people who borrow R15 or R20 ten times a month,” he said.
The next phase of the plan will be to use the credit profiles built through airtime and electricity transactions, to offer the traditional buy-now-pay-later model through partner stores and merchants. The decision of whether a merchant allows some to go without paying full price will come down to the data and scoring that Blue Label will have produced.
This comes as the company reported it generated R9.1bn in revenue for the six months to end-November 2021, a 5% decline from previously.
The company was able to increase gross profit by 20% to R1.36bn, up from R1.14bn previously. Borrowings incurring interest reduced to R1.97bn from R2.32bn, while it ended the period with net cash generated from operating activities of R862m.
Headline earnings, which strip out the effects of one-off financial events, were up by about half to 60.86c per share, from 40.96c in the prior matching period.
Blue Label shares were down 0.56% on Wednesday at R5.28, having fallen about 10% over the past six months.
