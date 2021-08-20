Big jump in earnings likely for Blue Label Telecoms
The company says the increase in earnings is primarily attributable to the disposal of its 47.56% interest in Blue Label Mexico
20 August 2021 - 17:46
Prepaid specialist Blue Label Telecoms says it is likely to report a more than 40% increase in earnings for the year to May 2021, driven in part by the sale of its Mexican unit and closure of a retail operation.
Blue Label — which specialises in selling prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing — said it expects to report earnings per share (EPS) of between 94.27c and 94.83c, up from 13.89c previously, translating to an increase of up to 583%. ..
