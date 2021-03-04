JSE listings: German Reit touches down
In the first new listing this year, a German real estate investment trust with an inferred market cap of R10bn debuts on the JSE next week. Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG brings welcome respite to the exchange and should appeal to local investors in search of rand hedge opportunities. It will join a host of internationally focused real estate counters on the JSE
04 March 2021 - 05:00
The JSE, scorched by a delisting trend, will get a welcome lift next week with an opportunistic offshore property pitch.
On Monday, Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG (DKR) will debut on the JSE’s retail real estate investment trust (Reit) sector with an inferred market capitalisation of €557m or about R10bn...
