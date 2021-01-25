Companies / Property EXCLUSIVE: Oppenheimers take huge bet on East European real estate BL PREMIUM

The Oppenheimer family has spent half-a-billion rand on a stake in JSE-listed MAS Real Estate to gain exposure to Romania’s commercial real estate market as its looks to spread its wealth further across the world.

Romania is one of the fastest growing countries in central and Eastern Europe. In August its finance ministry said economic output was expected to contract 3.9% in 2020 due to the Covid economic lockdown, before rebounding as much as 4.9% in 2021...