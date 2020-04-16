Nice PR, but are the banks actually helping their customers?

The lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop the spread of Covid-19 has thrown the country’s largest banks — and millions of their clients — an unprecedented curveball.

SA reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 5; just three weeks later the nation was placed in lockdown.

Anecdotal reports suggest that many small business owners are not receiving the support that banks have been quick and vocal to announce.

After all, the country’s lenders have the backing of the Reserve Bank, which has relaxed capital requirements.

The measures allow banks to roll over loans for affected consumers and businesses without having to post additional capital, a significant step in providing the industry with the space to manoeuvre in what is expected to be a financial calamity.

With this leeway in place, the banks agreed at a high level to offer consumers and businesses the flexibility to reduce or defer repayments for up to three months during the crisis.

But whether relief is getting to clients — hundreds of thousands of small business owners among them — is another matter entirely.

One of them, Mark George, who employs 80 staff across businesses in the legal services, transport, hospitality and construction industries, says applying for relief with the big four banks has been a nightmare.

"We pride ourselves on our impeccable credit record. From the time the lockdown was announced, we started making inquiries about payment holidays and the like. Absa took our details but haven’t come back to us. Standard Bank say they are still reviewing our application. Nedbank said they would provide us with a moratorium where repayments would be added to the end of the term, but we would be placed on what looks like some kind of debt review. WesBank did give us some leeway by allowing us to just pay the interest on our personal vehicles, but not on our revenue-generating trucks," says George.

The group’s main banker, FNB, is also a client of George’s legal services business. He says even when they showed FNB the invoices for money they were owed, the bank appeared unwilling to assist. "We had to threaten them to take our main bank account away before they would reconsider. They have still not come back to us," George says.

Things don’t look much more efficient in the public sector either. George has made applications to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the government’s SME fund. "Relief is not easily accessible. Everyone says they want to help and assist, but when you go through the motions it seems like it’s very difficult. It has been a real eye-opener."

Clearly, the banks have yet to marshal resources to cope with the demand.

FNB says the response to the measures has been overwhelming.

"According to the bank’s provisional analysis, in the first week after announcing Covid-19 relief measures it was receiving 1,000 requests per hour on its app and FNB.mobi channels from retail and business banking customers," it says.