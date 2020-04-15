DA donates R1.5m to Solidarity Fund for small businesses

The DA said on Wednesday that it will donate R1.5m to the Solidarity Fund to assist struggling small businesses that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The donation will be transferred to the fund [on Wednesday], party spokesperson Solly Malatsi told Business Day.

The financial contribution has been drawn from the salaries of DA public representatives.

“In addition, we will be distributing sanitisers worth R200,000 to essential workers who are at the forefront of keeping the economy functional and saving lives during this difficult time,” he said.

The Solidarity Fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to pool financial resources to respond to the coronavirus and contain its socio-economic effect on citizens.

The fund has raised more than R2bn. It has also set up a R100m facility to fast-track the purchase of urgently required protective equipment, such as face masks.

Ramaphosa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown last month to try to flatten the curve of the coronavirus that has infected more than 2,400 and killed over 25 people in SA. Last week, he extended the lockdown by two weeks until the end of April.

