National

DA donates R1.5m to Solidarity Fund for small businesses

The money comes from DA public representatives’ salaries

15 April 2020 - 12:41 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Picture: ELIJAR MUSHIANA
Picture: ELIJAR MUSHIANA

The DA said on Wednesday that it will donate R1.5m to the Solidarity Fund to assist struggling small businesses that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The donation will be transferred to the fund [on Wednesday], party spokesperson Solly Malatsi told Business Day.

The financial contribution has been drawn from the salaries of DA public representatives.

“In addition, we will be distributing sanitisers worth R200,000 to essential workers who are at the forefront of keeping the economy functional and saving lives during this difficult time,” he said.

The Solidarity Fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to pool financial resources to respond to the coronavirus and contain its socio-economic effect on citizens.

The fund has raised more than R2bn. It has also set up a R100m facility to fast-track the purchase of urgently required protective equipment, such as face masks.

Ramaphosa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown last month to try to flatten the curve of the coronavirus that has infected more than 2,400 and killed over 25 people in SA. Last week, he extended the  lockdown by two weeks until the end of April. 

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Solidarity Fund to roll out food relief for vulnerable households

The fund will earmark an initial R120m towards food relief
National
6 days ago

SA can conduct 25,000 Covid-19 tests a day, Business for SA says

Over 10,000 field workers have been deployed by the government to screen and refer patients for testing for Covid-19, as part of its strategy to try ...
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma makes an extraordinary ...
National
2.
SAA in sight of its final resting place
National
3.
Business and labour agree that social grants be ...
National
4.
Douw Steyn and his firms pledge R320m in fight ...
National
5.
No pay hikes for public servants
National

Related Articles

Civil society groups are needed in response to humanitarian crisis

Opinion

Douw Steyn and his firms pledge R320m in fight against Covid-19

National

MTN to give R250m to aid Covid-19 efforts across its markets

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.