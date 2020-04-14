RAYMOND PARSONS: SA needs a sound strategy to exit lockdown

In fact, pessimistic economic data has already accumulated, with Covid-19 and junk status adding significantly to an already weak economy. The NWU Business School’s Policy Uncertainty Index for 1Q 2020 was at its highest level since the index was launched five years ago. Things will get worse before they get better. The current worst-case scenario for SA is that GDP in 2020 will contract by between 5% and 7% and as many as 400,000 formal-sector jobs could be lost. In any event, a recession this year is now inevitable.

And to what extent will the economic measures announced so far mitigate the anticipated negative outcomes and cushion the damage to the economy? At the outset it needs to be generally accepted that the lockdown cannot be a permanent solution. A healthy economy and a healthy society are interdependent. Ramaphosa promised in his address on April 9 that strictly controlled relaxations in the present regulations would be announced shortly to assist particular sectors of the economy. But what happens post-April 30?

Ramaphosa’s strong leadership in dealing with Covid-19 so far must now also be felt on the economic front as the economy rapidly deteriorates. The balance of risks is changing, which will require a shift of emphasis in decision-making as time moves on and we acquire new insights. For all the health and economic traumas it is unleashing, Covid-19 is not a permanent phenomenon either. SA now needs a sound exit strategy to begin to bring the country and the economy back (or closer) to “normal”.

Compared to dealing with the 2008 Great Recession, SA now, unlike many countries in the developed world, is unable to do “anything it takes” to underpin the economy. SA’s vulnerable public finances, the causes of which range from the excessive public-sector wage bill to the predatory state-capture system, mean limited fiscal space. SA has been excessively exposed to the fallout from Covid-19 because of past failures in economic management and various other factors.