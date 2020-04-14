Covid-19 Business WATCH
WATCH: Are there gaps in Covid-19 support for SMEs?
Business Day TV talks to a group of post-grad UCT students and entrepreneurs about gaps and possible solutions for informal businesses
14 April 2020 - 16:36
Covid-19 has already had a devastating effect on small business, and while both the public and private sectors have implemented various interventions to ease the blow, there are gaps in the prevailing solutions.
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to a group of post-graduate UCT students and entrepreneurs about their research into the gaps and possible solutions for informal businesses.