WATCH: Are there gaps in Covid-19 support for SMEs?

Business Day TV talks to a group of post-grad UCT students and entrepreneurs about gaps and possible solutions for informal businesses

14 April 2020 - 16:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BAKHIAR ZEIN

Covid-19 has already had a devastating effect on small business, and while both the public and private sectors have implemented various interventions to ease the blow, there are gaps in the prevailing solutions.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to a group of post-graduate UCT students and entrepreneurs about their research into the gaps and possible solutions for informal businesses.

Quarter of SMEs in motor industry are at risk if lockdown drags on

More than a quarter of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the SA motor industry could close if the lockdown is extended beyond the end of April ...
Life
13 hours ago

The Big Small Business Show

As entrepreneurs get to grips with the new Covid 19 business normal Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Allon Raiz of Raizcorp, and Kumaran ...
Television Shows
5 days ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD’S LOCKDOWN DIARY: The slow death of the gig economy

But here’s how you can help people restart their businesses with greater certainty
Opinion
1 week ago

WATCH: Innovative Covid-19 solutions for SME cash flows

Herenya Capital Advisors’ trader and founder Petri Redelinghuys talks to Business Day TV about how SMEs are doing it for themselves
National
1 week ago

WATCH: How Covid-19 is changing how SMEs do business

Business Day TV speaks to a panel of small-business experts about the effect of the lockdown on small and medium enterprises
Companies
1 week ago

