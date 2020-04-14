Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Economic presentation as important as the medical one

14 April 2020 - 15:46
The JSE head office in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The information on Covid-19, explained by professor Salim Abdool Karim, chairman of the health minister’s advisory team, was well prepared and thorough. Listening and viewing the facts and data, one might have felt assured that the situation is under control and in good hands. However, there is another picture we need to see.

The department has mustered its expertise to deliver impressive facts and plans. What we must also be appraised of are the facts about what is happening to our businesses over this lockdown time, and what might be the fallout after the lockdown ends. As much as the presentation from the medical front was almost upbeat, so might the presentation from the economic front be very disconcerting.

We need to see and hear what suggestions business people have for remedying dangers our economy faces: staggering the opening of small business enterprises before the lockdown perhaps and other  interventions. Such a presentation is important. The health of SA depends on it.

Roger Graham

Meadowridge 

Most read

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
