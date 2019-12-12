Money & Investing Investec unbundling: Ninety One rolls the dice Investec’s asset manager will list in the first quarter of 2020, but should investors, burnt by Coronation, tuck in? BL PREMIUM

Next year’s listing of Investec Asset Management (IAM) as Ninety One gives investors another option to buy a second large standalone asset manager alongside Coronation Fund Managers.

But the question for would-be investors is whether they should: Coronation’s share price, after all, has been stuck at around the R40 mark for a year now, and is less than half its 2015 peak of R115.20.