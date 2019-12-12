Investec unbundling: Ninety One rolls the dice
Investec’s asset manager will list in the first quarter of 2020, but should investors, burnt by Coronation, tuck in?
12 December 2019 - 05:00
Next year’s listing of Investec Asset Management (IAM) as Ninety One gives investors another option to buy a second large standalone asset manager alongside Coronation Fund Managers.
But the question for would-be investors is whether they should: Coronation’s share price, after all, has been stuck at around the R40 mark for a year now, and is less than half its 2015 peak of R115.20.
