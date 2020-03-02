Companies / Financial Services Ninety One’s Du Toit unfazed by turmoil Company says it plans to raise as much as £226.1m (about R4.5bn) when it lists later in March BL PREMIUM

The co-founder of Ninety One Asset Management, which was spun out of Investec ahead of listing in Johannesburg and London, is not fazed by the turmoil in financial markets since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"In spite of the current backdrop of market volatility and uncertainty, we remain committed to the execution of this transaction, because of its long-term benefits," said Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded Investec Asset Management in 1991 and turned it into SA’s largest asset manager.