Johann Rupert: Why SA is on the verge of an IMF bailout

Johann Rupert, the chair of Remgro and Richemont who has always been vocal about his loyalty to SA (his private plane bears the national springbok symbol), has started to doubt the country’s future.

His children live in England — he thinks it’s better that way. "When they are here [in SA] we don’t sleep. When they were here, they couldn’t go out in public without being insulted. It affected my family," he says.

It’s a surprising and depressing sentiment from a man who heads two companies in the JSE top 40, with luxury goods group Richemont sixth, and industrial operator Remgro, which has stakes in Mediclinic and FirstRand among others, at 25th.

The self-styled Afro-optimist doesn’t believe he’ll stay in the country if things don’t change drastically. "I’ve told some in government and the ANC in private as much: if Sars ever again tries to sabotage me … I have been by far the highest individual taxpayer in this country for the past 20 years. Our family companies are the biggest payers of dividends from outside into the country, more than what the rest of the JSE does combined," he says.

Rupert says that he’s never taken money out of the country either. "I promised Gerhard de Kock [a past governor of the SA Reserve Bank] that if he allowed me to build Richemont overseas, I wouldn’t take money out," he says.