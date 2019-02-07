The prognosis for British American Tobacco
In the worst of three mooted scenarios, the Food & Drug Administration would ban menthol cigarettes. This would be expected to limit BAT growth so it might only keep up with inflation for the next four years
07 February 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.