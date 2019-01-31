Richemont’s online gamble

However, that was mainly because of the consolidation of YNAP and a pre-owned online retailer, Watchfinder. Excluding this effect, sales were up 6%, more or less in line with what the market was expecting.

Richemont’s share price has been under pressure, like other luxury goods sellers, because growth in China is declining unexpectedly fast.

Over the past year, Richemont is down about 22%, about the same as Swiss watchmaker Swatch but notably less than the hulking industry giant LVMH, which is flat over the past year.

The move into online selling of luxury goods might fundamentally change Richemont’s business model, but analysts generally like the switch.

In the short term, things might be a bit rough, but, over the medium term, Avior Capital Markets analyst Atiyyah Vawda says she likes the look of the company. "The revenue mix is very different to what it was three years ago." The business is leaner from a cost base perspective and there have been changes to the governance structure. Management are younger, they are more flexible, more focused on the millennial consumer and have an aggressive digital strategy. Furthermore, jewellery is outperforming, while the transformation of the watch division is under way.

Financially, Vawda says margins are at a low point, but the hopes for a V-shaped turnaround are unlikely given lower Chinese growth.

But management have always been conservative, so the company still has enormous firepower. Richemont has about $1.8bn in cash; compare that with Hermès, which is about 20% larger but sitting on $3bn in debt.

As it stands, Richemont is still moderately expensive, trading at 19-times forward annual earnings, much like sector heavyweight LVMH and some smaller players such as Burberry, which both trade on a p:e ratio of about 20.