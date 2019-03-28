Johann Rupert’s Remgro looks to unlock value

The discount offered by the share price of investment behemoth Remgro to its intrinsic NAV narrowed to less than 15% in mid-March.

These days that is a fairly narrow discount, considering that other listed investment trust-type counters are attracting discounts well in excess of 30%. Remgro’s discount might suggest the market is not expecting any radical efforts to unlock value, but that there are reasonable expectations that Remgro’s brains trust — led by the stoic CEO Jannie Durand — will continue to tinker with the sprawling investment portfolio to hone performance.

The interim results to end-December confirmed Remgro is willing to tackle an issue that has irked many investors: the investment in UK-based Premier Team Holdings (PTH).

PTH owns the Saracens rugby brand and the team’s Allianz stadium — which by no stretch of the imagination can be considered traditional Remgro investment fare.

It was unlikely that loss-making PTH, or any other sports brand investments, would ever move the needle at Remgro, and a number of punters believed the UK rugby investment was something sports-mad Remgro chair and controlling shareholder Johann Rupert might rather have done in his personal capacity, or via his other investment vehicle, Reinet.

Remgro’s investment presentation showed that a deal signed on October 24 would see the sale of its interest in PTH for a nominal amount, as well as a three-year exit from Saracens Copthall LLP (the entity which houses the Allianz stadium) for £8m. While PTH is a small investment, an ongoing bleed could have been embarrassing for Remgro.

But probably the most intriguing potential development at Remgro is whether the Unilever spreads business, which Remgro acquired last year, will be merged with JSE-listed RCL Foods. Remgro now owns 71.2% of RCL.

The spreads business, now rebranded as Siqalo Foods, holds some well-known household brands, like Rama, Flora, Stork and Rondo. With a carrying value of R6bn, Siqalo would be a game-changer for RCL Foods as it continues to diversify away from the cyclicality of the poultry and sugar sectors.

At the interim results investment presentation, Durand declined to respond to questions around possible plans to inject Siqalo into RCL.

The spreads business — which recorded revenues of R1.4bn and impressive operating profits of R316m — is a natural fit into RCL.

One of the suggestions at the investment presentation was that if the spreads business was ushered into RCL to significantly bolster the groceries hub, there might be an opportunity to unbundle the sugar and poultry businesses.

That seems unlikely for now, but with the RCL share price in the doldrums, it is probably as good a time as ever for Remgro to pitch a buyout offer for the 28.65% shareholding it does not already own in the business.