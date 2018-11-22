Reinet: Tough times for Rupert

Just five years ago, when the number of shares in BAT had been pared down to fund new deal flows, BAT represented 82.5% of the Reinet portfolio.

In March 2017, despite much diversification in the Reinet portfolio, BAT still represented 71% of the total investments.

But this year the BAT effect is being stubbed out. At the end of March Reinet’s 2.97% stake in BAT represented only 64% of the NAV of Reinet’s total portfolio.

Last week Reinet reported that further plunges in BAT’s share price meant that at the end of September its stake in the tobacco giant represented just under 57% of the total NAV of €4.8bn.

The FM estimates that with the subsequent weakness in BAT’s share price in October and November, there is a chance that the key tobacco holding will represent less than 50% of the portfolio value at the end of the third quarter of the year to end-March 2019.

The crimping BAT value does probably mean investors are now able to take Reinet’s other investment interests more seriously. Then again, increased focus on these smaller investments might be a double-edged sword.

Reinet appears to have made a promising investment with Pension Insurance Corp (PensCorp), which, with a value of €1.4bn, represents nearly 30% of the investment portfolio.

PensCorp — a specialist insurer of UK defined benefit pension funds — appears to be going great guns.

In the first six months of 2018 it wrote new pension insurance business with record premiums of £3.3bn (up from £1.9bn in the first half of 2017).

Profit before tax of £123m was posted, with after-tax profits registering at £99m.

Reinet CEO Johann Rupert commented that PensCorp’s new business pipeline in 2018 remained strong, with estimated new business premiums of over £4bn in the year to date.

Investor eyes will inevitably also be drawn to the other bits of Reinet’s portfolio.

In truth, there’s not much to inspire shareholder hopes here — it’s mainly a collection of investments into other specialised funds and private equity vehicles as well as property and mining interests.

Nothing here has performed with any real vigour, and any close scrutiny of this motley collection would most certainly increase the ongoing carping about the management and performance fees that accrue to Rupert (the de facto asset manager).

Brown says Reinet’s fee structure — 1% per year plus a 10% performance fee with a high watermark — is very high, especially as the group is not very active in its portfolio management.