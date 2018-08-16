Red flags over EOH’s water deal

A leaked forensic report has raised questions over EOH’s dealings with the government — at a time when the company has yet to regain the lustre that once made it a market darling.

The information technology company’s share price has lost more than 60% over the past year after allegations of corruption involving an SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) contract surfaced. This was followed by more allegations of corruption involving a company it acquired, Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), run by controversial businessman Keith Keating.

The financial performance of EOH has also weighed on its share price after the 23% slump in earnings the company reported for its half-year to end-January.

These developments prompted a return of founder Asher Bohbot.

The company cleared itself of wrongdoing involving the Sassa contract and reversed the transaction with FDA. EOH also has plans to split its business into two parts, with EOH’s CEO Zunaid Mayet opting to step down from that post and lead Nextec, and seasoned banker Stephen van Coller leading the remaining EOH business from September 1.

But the company does not appear to have left scandal behind it — there are now more questions over state contracts.

In late 2016, the department of water & sanitation (DWS) instituted an investigation into allegations of corruption and maladministration at the department. It appointed a task team led by advocate Terry Motau to, among other things, review contracts awarded since June 2014. One of these contracts involved providing SAP support (an enterprise planning platform) to the department over a period of three years from June 2016, which EOH successfully won.

The department’s various water boards had been using SAP since 2002 with SAP support most recently having been provided by T-Systems. Motau flagged a number of irregularities in the awarding of the contract to EOH.

It appears that EOH provided a legal opinion to the department as to why SAP itself was not allowed to tender for the bid. It is highly unusual to see a competitor attempting to exclude the participation of another through a legal opinion.