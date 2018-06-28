Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: What EOH hopes its management changes will achieve

28 June 2018 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Zunaid Mayet. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Zunaid Mayet. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Over the past year, shares in technology services group EOH have declined about 74%.

The company has attempted to address concerns and has announced more management changes, reconfiguring its board, again, and putting a timeline to the business split it announced in March. Current CEO Zunaid Mayet will relinquish his role and take the helm at one of the subsidiaries, Nextec.

Mayet spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the current changes and whether the company had shareholder buy-in.

