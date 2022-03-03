Life / Travel Jack’s Camp: the salt of life Jack’s Camp may be the last word in safari luxe, but it’s the 400km trek through salt pans to Kubu Island that is really unbeatable B L Premium

It was the elephant footprints that caught me by surprise.

Here, far into the sun-baked Makgadikgadi Pans of Botswana, the line of spoor, each footstep sunk half a metre into malodorous mud, stretched to the southern horizon. For dozens, perhaps hundreds, of kilometres a lone elephant bull had set his mind to heading north...