GETAWAYS: Joburg's staycation on the hill Hotels such as the Westcliff are mitigating Covid pain by punting home holidays

There isn’t much not to like about a staycation: the ease of extricating yourself from home; the small bag you whisk around rather than back-breaking luggage; and the fact that you’re almost breathing distance from home.

In my case, within 20 minutes of leaving my house I’m at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff. Built in 1997, the once famously pink palace has been a more sober beige for several years. But the drive up the hill to the suites in the golf buggy remains — a signal that you’re at one of Joburg’s most luxurious hotels that has hosted Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson, the Dalai Lama, Brad Pitt, Will Smith and Margaret Thatcher...