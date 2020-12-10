Life / Travel Summer’s coolest vintage ride To evade a sneaky virus that likes enclosed spaces, Keith Bain hops aboard this summer’s coolest vintage ride BL PREMIUM

Something had put me in mind of James Bigglesworth. You know? Biggles — fictional pilot, awesome all-round adventurer and hero of his own book series. He first appeared in "The White Fokker", a story published in the first issue of Popular Flying magazine in 1932. Anyway, I’d conjured a mental image of Biggles and now couldn’t get it out of my head.

It was the get-up, you see. I was costumed in a helmet, goggles and a thick leather jacket. All that was missing was a scarf flying in the wind, and — of course — a fighter plane. Those details aside, I was pretty much ready for a mission over Nazi-occupied Europe...