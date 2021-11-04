Life / Sport Boks facing the Cardiff curse The Springboks’ game against Wales will set the tone for the rest of the tour

Eight years ago, the Springboks beat Wales 24-15 in Cardiff to begin their three-Test tour of the northern hemisphere on an emphatic note. After hammering Scotland 28-0 in Edinburgh, Jean de Villiers’s side claimed a 19-10 win in Paris and ended SA’s 16-year losing streak against the Tricolores on French soil.

Those were the days when the Boks won regularly away from home, and when they enjoyed a commanding advantage over northern nations like Wales. Few could have predicted that the Boks would relinquish their mental grip on the Dragons in subsequent years, or that they would lose their next four games in Cardiff...