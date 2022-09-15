Secure your family’s future with a sound estate plan

Planning ahead for your loved ones is a gift that continues to give, long after you’ve passed.

The benefits of estate planning and having a valid will are undisputed and go hand in hand.

Structuring your estate in a cost-effective way enables you to preserve and grow your wealth for the benefit of your heirs, while having a valid and up-to-date will ensures your estate will be distributed according to your personal wishes.

Doing this for loved ones will help to secure their future and may spare them many headaches.

“The set-up and needs of every family are unique, and can be complex, so it’s a good idea to speak to an accredited financial adviser who can help you make informed decisions suited to your specific situation,” says Shakira Bodasing, senior legal adviser at Old Mutual.

“Most importantly, a financial adviser can give you insight into the cost or tax implications of your various options.”

What needs to be your focus when estate planning?

Bodasing says there are two main concerns when it comes to estate planning: