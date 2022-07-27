How to protect your retirement fund from market volatility

When 60-year-old Thuli* retired in January 2020, having worked more than three decades as a teacher, she had an estimated R5m in pension savings to secure her retirement income from her market-linked pension fund.

Unfortunately, a number of her fellow retirees were not so fortunate. Had Thuli retired two months later, she could have seen R1m wiped off those savings due to the sudden global market crash driven by Covid-19.

The pandemic and its associated lockdowns triggered a crisis that sent markets into freefall.

From an investment point of view, SA employees who retired during the level 5 lockdown in March 2020 would have lost 11% of the value of their investments - according to Alexforbes’s Global Large Manager Watch. Some lost even more.

However, the Old Mutual SuperFund was able to protect its members’ savings by reducing the impact of the market crash. It was able to do so with its default smoothed bonus investment portfolio and the sheer size of its member base.

The SuperFund’s default portfolio proves to be invaluable because of the market volatility in the modern investment landscape.

Dips, spikes, and crashes can be sparked by anything from political and economic factors to industry-wide sentiment and individual company performance. Who could have predicted Covid-19 or the war in Ukraine?

Perennial volatility

When investors are prepared for the turbulent times in their investment journey, they are less likely to be surprised when they happen and more likely to react rationally.