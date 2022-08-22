Retirement reform: Reaction to government’s proposed 'two-pot' system

Old Mutual recently released its 2022 Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM). This annual survey tracks the shifts in attitudes and behaviours of working metropolitan South African households to better understand their savings behaviour and financial perspectives on key financial topics.

As expected, the government’s proposed “two pot” retirement reform bill garnered a lot of attention. Called the 2022 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment Bill, it was released for public comment at the end of last month. This proposed “two pot system” will allow pension and provident fund members, as well as retirement annuity policyholders, to access a portion of their retirement savings before retirement age, without having to resign or leave their job. This accessible “pot” is indicated to be about one-third of the total savings amount.

Under current law, pension fund savings can only be accessed early if a member resigns from the fund or changes jobs.

According to OMSIM, reaction to the proposed pension reform is mixed, with most appreciating the improved access to savings. Only 12% showed a negative response to the proposed changes. The likelihood of taking advantage of increased access is high, even though many of those surveyed may be aware of the detrimental effects of early withdrawal from their retirement “pot”.

Retirement savings in SA

Adequate retirement savings continue to elude most South Africans. According to the latest figures from Stats SA, only 6% of South Africans can afford to retire comfortably — a dismally low figure.