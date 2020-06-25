The reality of home-schooling

Van der Eems says they chose material in line with their values. "We are a Christian family so we used a predominantly Christian curriculum."

He’s happy they did this and encourages people to explore whether it’s an option for them. "Every family is unique, every child is unique. Everyone must discover whether it’s for them."

With schools closed many parents feel they are forced to home-school, he says.

"What they try to do is duplicate school at home. But that is often going to cause problems. School education and home education are totally different forms of education. If you try to simulate a school at home, it’s often very difficult and can be a negative experience. If you approach and explore the different methodologies, you can pick what will work for you.

"For these parents who are suddenly confronted with home-schooling it’s difficult. They mustn’t duplicate school, they must research what’s available and investigate whether or not it’s for them."

Businesses, staff and kids

From the colleague whose kids scream through Zoom meetings to the one who’s shattered and grumpy because they’ve had to work late into the night to get projects done and help with high school algebra, working from home with children isn’t for sissies. But it’s also a real trial for businesses in terms of productivity and keeping projects on track.

Nikki Bush, a human potential and parenting expert who works with businesses and schools, says one of the biggest risks to businesses in terms of productivity is the adjustment of having a large number of employees working from home. “This all happened overnight without a dress rehearsal. Everyone will get good at this new way of working, but they are not there yet. Both management and employees need to adjust their expectations and reinvent the working day to accommodate families in different stages of lockdown or rephasing in,” she says. Her parent support programmes have supported companies and schools to create realistic expectations and practical solutions.

Businesses are grappling with ways to support this new work-from-home dynamic, and are having to come up with workable solutions. One of Bush’s telecoms clients, for instance, has created a no-meeting zone between noon and 2pm each day for employees to catch up with their families, carry out domestic responsibilities or take a break from being in front of a screen. It’s early days and murky territory, but companies are going to have to engage with this new landscape — where work and private lives are suddenly blurred — and problem-solve for employee and employer. Good communication with team members so that they feel included, a lot of empathy, checking in to see how staff are feeling and having realistic expectations about performance are solid starting points to manage this weird new world.