Life / Food

Luke Dale Roberts’s restaurant rebirth

Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Luke Dale Roberts, perhaps the most celebrated chef in South Africa, is mixing it up.

The man who at one point held the coveted top position on the list of South Africa’s best restaurants for six years in a row (before withdrawing from the awards) has decided to close down The Test Kitchen Carbon in Joburg, and expand Salon Pot Luck in Cape Town...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.