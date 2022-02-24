Life / Food RESTAURANTS Fine dining at the V&A Waterfront? The owner of La Colombe is expanding his reach, betting that SA can find its way through the pandemic B L Premium

Scot Kirton, chef and owner of the iconic La Colombe restaurant group, is doing what few others in his position have dared to do: opening up two new fine dining restaurants in anticipation of a post-Covid return to "normal".

On Christmas Eve last year, Kirton opened the two — Pier and The Waterside — at the V&A Waterfront, which isn’t exactly a venue renowned for its fine dining. It means he now runs a group of seven restaurants...