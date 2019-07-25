Double delight from Luke Dale-Roberts and Pete Goffe-Wood

As Dale-Roberts says of his home turf, Punnett’s Town, it "had about 15 pubs in a mile’s radius". That’s a lot of ploughman’s platters, mushy peas and ale in a very small area, and a sterling foundation when it comes to knowing what does and doesn’t work as far as pub grub goes. Add Dale-Roberts’s flair and general kitchen excellence to his culinary past, and you know you’re in for something that goes far beyond the deep-fried.

The menu at the pop-up, which is being held at The Test Kitchen HQ (at Cape Town’s Old Biscuit Mill), is à la carte pairing territory, but Tinashe Nyamudoka, The Test Kitchen’s renowned sommelier, will be preparing a wine list comprising some special vintages and personal favourites. And, as one might hope, there will also be a selection of craft beers available by the bottle.

The pop-up runs from August 21 for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday lunch and for two months only.

Bookings can be made at yeoldetestkitchen.co.za