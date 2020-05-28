News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks, defying recession, plans SA expansion New owner plans to open 10 stores in SA over the next nine months, in defiance of the lockdown’s impact on the economy and restrictions on food and beverage outlets BL PREMIUM

A cup of coffee is not classified as an essential good. And relaxing at a coffee shop still won’t be possible under level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown.But that isn’t stopping Starbucks. The owner of the global coffee franchise in SA is throwing caution to the wind with a plan to open 10 new stores within nine months, despite Covid-19 and the restrictions on food outlets.Until now Starbucks outlets have been opened only in super-regional malls but the new owner of the chain in SA, Rand Capital Coffee, wants to get the brand into neighbourhood shopping centres, petrol stations and possibly even airports.Adrian Maizey, founder of the Rand Group, says SA has a culture of gathering to enjoy a well-made cup of coffee with friends and Starbucks would like to position itself as a neighbourhood brand even if there is a perception that it is a high-end indulgence."The perception is that this is an expensive brand given the depth of selection as well as the design of our stores. But our studies ...