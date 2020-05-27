WATCH: Small business exit strategy for lockdown level 3

As many small businesses prepare for life under lockdown level 3, which means most can start operating again save for hairdressers, restaurants (apart from takeaways), gyms, bars, and event companies, what must business owners consider to ensure they hit the ground running to recover and rebuild?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Pavlo Phitides, small business guru and the co-founder and CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator; Mike Schussler of economists.co.za; and serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.