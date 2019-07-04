Luxuxry life: the rise of champagne in SA

The official Champagne Bureau, Comité Champagne, said that "last year’s global total turnover for Champagne set a new record of close to €4.9bn (up 0.3% compared with 2017)". In SA, sales topped the million-bottle mark for the very first time, recording remarkable growth of 38.4%.

That’s a sizeable increase in one year, and probably accounts for the fact that I found myself straining to see the tip of a volcano out of an airplane window as we came into land in Tenerife recently. I’d popped into the Spanish island, located roughly off the coast of Morocco, for the launch of a Champagne (as one does). And not just any kind. This was for the big one, the Champagne the whole world knows to be the apex of the stuff — Dom Pérignon, and its new, exceedingly rare Plénitude 2 (P2), specifically.

Dom Pérignon was the first-ever Prestige Cuvée. Launched in 1936, what the house releases is vintage — and vintage only. This means that all the grapes used in a particular batch of the bubbly are harvested in the same year and they never make wines in weak years. But why the big fuss about P2? There are three different phases of Dom Pérignon — each defined by when they are disgorged. Disgorgement, for us lay people, is an important part of Champagne making. It involves the removal of the sediment from each bottle at the end of the ageing process.

In the world of Dom Pérignon, its first release of a vintage is one of where disgorgement is done after six years of ageing; the P2 that we were there to celebrate was disgorged after 12 to 16 years. Its P3 is defined by disgorgement at 20 to 30 years.

Hitting the big time

SA is a small Champagne market when compared with, say, the UK — but that didn’t mean we weren’t going to get the full Dom Pérignon treatment. Or rather, I wasn’t.