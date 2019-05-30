WINE: A label fit for this chilly season

Martin Smith is an unassuming third-generation winemaker, was raised amid the vineyards of the Breede River and trained in Stellenbosch, has a host of leading labels to his credit and acquired a decade of experience in the cellars of California’s Napa Valley.

Smith isn’t short of winelands street cred; but he’d rather let his wines do the talking. And at Paserene they have plenty to say.

This boutique winery is a partnership between Smith and industrialist Ndabe Mareda. The enterprise produces batches of handcrafted wines from vineyards across the Cape winelands.

The name "Paserene" is derived from the Passeriformes order of birds that includes rock martins and swallows. It’s the last-mentioned that gave Etienne Stols of SCS Architects the inspiration for his striking design of the Paserene tasting room in the Franschhoek valley: timber wrapped around a steel frame resembling a swallow’s nest. And what a nest it is, looking out over indigenous wetlands and vineyards and across to the Simonsberg mountains.

It’s in this eye-catching space that Billet Magara, formerly sommelier at Durban’s upscale seafront hotel The Oyster Box, conducts tastings at R150 per person of Paserene’s focused range of wines. There’s a Morsø fireplace to ward off the chill, and leather armchairs to sink into while watching the clouds that bring the Cape’s cold winter rain roll in. Glasses are Riedel crystal, of course.