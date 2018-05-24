The history of Italian food in SA

"Let me get you something else. Have some more," he implores, demonstrating that for Italians, to eat is not just to nourish; it is a celebration of community, of having a good conversation and, of course, of life.

He explains: "Technically Italy is one unified country, but there’s a huge divide between north and south — and the tapestry of the different regions and different weather patterns in between — and what people farm and therefore cook there.

"It is this diversity that is so interesting," he continues. "There’s the north with its potatoes, rice and cheeses. In the south there’s sweet, delicious tomatoes, olives, olive oil and ricotta cheese."

And thus, the pizza.

"On one level," says Mariano. "Pizza is and has always been survival food — street food — as in, let’s have a slice of pizza to tide us over until lunch time. But, as in all Italian food, there needs to be a balance. My granddad would say, if you have only that which is essential on your pizza, it’s good for you. More ingredients, it becomes poison.

"Nowadays the poor pizza has to carry so much we shouldn’t even call it a pizza. The original pizza had a reason for existing — the base existed on its own with perhaps just a touch of olive oil when it was served.

"Then followed the Napolitana, for instance, which carries anchovy, capers and a little bit of tomato passata."

Legend has it that Queen Margherita of Savoy, the queen consort of the kingdom of Italy by marriage to Umberto I, visited Naples and the royal palace of Caserta. A special dish was prepared for her using mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil.

The dish became the queen’s favourite and from then on was called the Margherita.

Like pizza, pasta is enjoyed worldwide in every permutation, but here too there are rules that should be obeyed.

"My grandfather taught me, if you eat pasta, every forkful should have a coating of the other ingredients. And when you have the final mouthful, you also have with it the last of the food and there should be nothing left on your plate. That means we haven’t used too much sauce and there’s no imbalance between the sauce and the pasta," says Mariano.

He adds: "My granddad had three descriptions only for food: good for you, a waste of time, or poison. Italians have eaten like that for centuries. It’s all about nourishment and balance."

This central thread of food binds Italian conversations — and being together as a family around the table.

A family fortune

I speak to Pretoria-based culinary legend Fortunato (Forti) Mazzone who, like Mariano, comes from the south of Italy. He made his name at the family’s multi-award-winning restaurant, Ritrovo, which he has now closed to concentrate on his new venture, Forti Grill & Bar, also in the Jacaranda city.

Mazzone says: "For Italians in SA, family is sacred. My father left Italy at 18 to seek his fortune and help his family back home in war-ravaged Italy. The south of Italy was particularly badly damaged by the war and it was not uncommon for the young men of the time to leave for SA and other countries around the world to seek a new life.