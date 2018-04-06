A new way to do Saturday morning shopping
Joburg’s cool new spot: The Pantry Market
Calling all Joburgers: there’s a new monthly Saturday market in town
Calling all Joburgers: there’s a new monthly Saturday market in town. Sure, there are a number of markets in the city, and some are better than others. But even if you have artisanal-offering fatigue, you’ve got to give this new option a whirl.
Not only is the Pantry Market situated on the cool Keyes Art Mile on Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, but it’s also a tightly curated offering of high-quality things.
The Financial Mail chatted to the market’s curator, Roberta Thatcher, about what to expect. Given that she was the original overseer of the successful Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair, she knows a thing or two about the subject.
What makes the Pantry Market different from other Joburg markets?
There’s a focus on getting to know your food and where it comes from, with a free talk every month where the people who make the food are present to share their stories. It’s also a plastic-free zone, and only a small batch of artisanal products — products that are not commonly found at other markets — are sold.
What can we expect?
A casual, stylish setting with good-quality foods that include fresh fruit and veg, free-range eggs, a charcuterie, artisanal breads and cheeses, olives, chocolates, honey and confectionery.
What excites you about the concept?
The stories that are being shared, and the community we’re creating. At the next market beekeepers from Urban Apiary will speak on the importance of bees. They have hives around the suburbs, so you can pinpoint the honey you buy to, say, Houghton or Midrand. They have a sealed hive at the market in which the bees can be seen in action. At the April market, they’ll share their incredible story.
What is the one product you’re going to nab at the next market?
That’s a no-brainer: salsiccia from Franco Esposito, a charcutier from the Midlands. I dream of it, and the market is the only place where you can regularly get his meat in Joburg.
The next Pantry Market takes place on April 28 from 9am to 2pm in the atrium of the Trumpet Building (19 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank)
Please sign in or register to comment.