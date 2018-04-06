Joburg’s cool new spot: The Pantry Market

The Financial Mail chatted to the market’s curator, Roberta Thatcher, about what to expect. Given that she was the original overseer of the successful Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair, she knows a thing or two about the subject.

What makes the Pantry Market different from other Joburg markets?

There’s a focus on getting to know your food and where it comes from, with a free talk every month where the people who make the food are present to share their stories. It’s also a plastic-free zone, and only a small batch of artisanal products — products that are not commonly found at other markets — are sold.

What can we expect?

A casual, stylish setting with good-quality foods that include fresh fruit and veg, free-range eggs, a charcuterie, artisanal breads and cheeses, olives, chocolates, honey and confectionery.